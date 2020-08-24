The first annual Pup Rally Fundraiser drawing will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Seagals Cove in Glynn Place Mall in Brunswick. The prize will be baskets full of gift certificates to local businesses, including hotels and restaurants. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Tickets are available at Seagals Cove, as well as online, and Simple Elegance, both in Brunswick. On Jekyll, they’re available at Seaside Sunglasses, Tortuga Jacks and Brittanys. On St. Simons Island, they may be purchased at Island Dog. Tickets may also be purchased via No Kill Glynn County’s Facebook page.
Jessica Moore Williams has spent her entire adult life as an interior designer, but the desire was always there. In a previous interview, Williams confessed that when she was a child she was watching “This Old House” on PBS rather than Saturday morning cartoons, and would spend her free time…
The Glynn County Democrats hosted a virtual forum Friday evening with Glynn County Schools superintendent Scott Spence, who gave insight about the first couple of days of a school year significantly altered by the pandemic.
Scott Hutchinson has so far found that a successful school reopening, in the midst of a pandemic, requires three key features — a thoughtful plan, a community’s commitment and a bit of good luck.
Safety has always been at the forefront for Overhead Door Company of Brunswick, and it continues to be one of the company’s core values.
Emma Johnson is wasting no time launching her career in communications.
Activity at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is ramping up in preparation for the arrival of the replacement fleet of ballistic missile submarines.