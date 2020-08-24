The first annual Pup Rally Fundraiser drawing will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Seagals Cove in Glynn Place Mall in Brunswick. The prize will be baskets full of gift certificates to local businesses, including hotels and restaurants. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Tickets are available at Seagals Cove, as well as online, and Simple Elegance, both in Brunswick. On Jekyll, they’re available at Seaside Sunglasses, Tortuga Jacks and Brittanys. On St. Simons Island, they may be purchased at Island Dog. Tickets may also be purchased via No Kill Glynn County’s Facebook page.

