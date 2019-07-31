Submitted by Lovelle Armstrong
Project REACH recently recognized the recipients of its 2019 scholarships. Two students from Brunswick High School and two from Glynn Academy were awarded $250 each in scholarships. Additionally, two students were eligible for renewal of their scholarships. Each group completed the requirements to be eligible to earn the scholarships.
Pictured on the front row are scholarship recipients Cerenity Robinson, from left, and Dolton Collins, both of Brunswick High School; Eunice Quartey and Quiniya Harris, both of Glynn Academy; on the second row are Jalaisha Boggs, left, and Syntyche Johnson, rising junior and sophomore college students, respectively; third row, center, Curtis Lecount, president of Project REACH.