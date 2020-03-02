Program honors descendants

As part of Black History Month, the Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, a state historic site, held a program at the Visitors’ Center, featuring William H.A. Collins, curator of the Burning of Darien Museum, and historical genealogist, Amy Hedrick from Glynngen.com. Together, they discussed the lives and genealogy of the enslaved families who labored at the plantation and their role in the cultivation and development of the famous rice fields of the Altamaha River Delta. Pictured are some of their descendants.
On the front row are Denise Morrell, from left, Eunice M. Moore, Beatrice R. Baker, Griffin Lotson, Annie C. Polite, Morty Rogers, Helen Stevens, Lorain Bacon, Patricia Harris and Shirley Swackerd.
On the middle row are Albert Stephens, Lounita Sullivan Armstrong and Delores Polite.
On the back row are Gary Pollard, from left, JoAngela Sullivan Stephens, Adel Capers Levenberry, Bill Collins, Jimmye Sullivan and Yohance Armstrong.