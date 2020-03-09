Submitted by Tiffany King
Syvillia Averett, Ph.D., assistant professor of mathematics at the College of Coastal Georgia, was named the February 25 Black History Month honoree by the Network of Minorities in Mathematical Sciences. Averett was recognized for her dedication and passion for mathematics education.
The Network of Minorities in Mathematical Sciences is committed to featuring and sharing the accomplishments of African Americans in the mathematical sciences. The Network highlights mathematicians who have made significant contributions in research, mentoring and teaching; and created the website “Mathematically Gifted and Black” as a place for honorees to share their stories. They spotlighted 28 black mathematicians for February, including Averett.
Averett is originally from Columbus, Ohio, and graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 2006. She went on to earn both a master’s and doctorate in mathematics from the University of Iowa. Averett started working at the college in 2016, and in addition to her duties as a professor, currently serves as chair of the Faculty Senate.