Auditions for St. Marys Little Theatre’s cultural heritage musical “River of Life” will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. March 8 at Theatre by the Trax in St. Marys. “River of Life” begins in the earliest of times with the Timucuan Indians, then traverses thousands of years portraying the trials and triumphs of St. Marys’ founding fathers, the tragic Acadians, early settlers, railroad and paper mill workers, the founder of Black education, Carnegie descendants on Cumberland Island and more…all the way to the establishment of Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base and St. Marys’ iconic waterfront park. Adult and children actors and singers are invited to audition. Singers should be prepared to sing a song of their choice. “River of Life” performances at 7 p.m. May 8, 9, 15 and 16 and at 2 p.m. May 10. All performances are at Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Road. For questions or more information, email Barbara@stmarysmagazine.com.
The February Sea Oats Garden Club meeting was recently held in The Speakeasy at Reid’s Apothecary in downtown Brunswick. Dawn Hart, owner of Ace Garden Center on St. Simons Island, spoke to the group. Pictured are the club hostesses Susan Baltzell, from left Francene Roberson, Hart, Margaret…
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School received $20,028.83 from proceeds of St. William Church’s Wines of the World fundraiser. Pictured are Terry Mermann, Ph.D., principal of SFXCS, from left; Msgr. John Kenneally, pastor of St. William Church, and the Rev. Peter Nguyen, parochial vicar.
