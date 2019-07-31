Submitted by Bill Robinson
Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners recently donated $1,502 collected was from its third annual First Responders Appreciation Lunch to Brunswick-Glynn Exployer Post 23, a program that benefits local youth wanting to be future police officers.
Pictured are Robert Kozlowski, broker, from left; Bill Robinson, Realtor; James Vivenzio, Realtor, all of Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners; Capt. Angela Smith, Major Post and K-9 Officer Hank Scott of Brunswick-Glynn Explorer Post 23.