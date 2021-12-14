121321_teamalexa
Submitted by Jade Jones

PrimeSouth Bank recently participated in a number of service programs which benefited organizations supporting families facing childhood cancer.

The bank’s five markets donated the proceeds raised to Campground Ministries, CURE — Team Alexa, Mattie’s Mission, and Wolfson Children’s Hospital Pediatric Cancer Center.

Pictured are members of PrimeSouth making a donation to the locally-based Team Alexa program. They are Cecilia Jordan, personal banker, from left; Katie Wilkin of Team Alexa; Charles Woodroof, senior loan officer SVP, and Karla West, Hyde Park branch manager.

