PrimeSouth Bank collected donations for its fourth annual campaign to raise funds to help fight childhood cancer. The bank teamed up with employees and neighbors to help raise awareness for Childhood Cancer throughout the month of September. This year, employees chose to sell “Be Bold Go Gold” masks and gold ribbons that displayed a name in honor or in memory of their hero.
