120720_mask
Buy Now

PrimeSouth Bank collected donations for its fourth annual campaign to raise funds to help fight childhood cancer. The bank teamed up with employees and neighbors to help raise awareness for Childhood Cancer throughout the month of September. This year, employees chose to sell “Be Bold Go Gold” masks and gold ribbons that displayed a name in honor or in memory of their hero.

PrimeSouth Bank’s annual Go Gold for Childhood Cancer campaign challenged all bank employees to promote giving back to this worthy cause. Our five markets donated the proceeds raised to Campground Ministries, CURE – Team Alexa, Mattie’s Mission and Wolfson Children’s Hospital Pediatric Cancer Center. A mask is pictured.

More from this section

Perry Place groundbreaking sets stage for construction

Perry Place groundbreaking sets stage for construction

More than just a new affordable housing complex, the city, state and federal officials consider Perry Place to be a victory of intergovernmental cooperation, public-private partnership and the beginning of a true revival in the city of Brunswick.

Carter explains why he backed election lawsuit

Carter explains why he backed election lawsuit

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, told those gathered at the convention center on Jekyll Island on Friday for the annual Grits and Issues breakfast that there’s a problem with Georgia’s absentee ballots.

+2
Knights exceed expectations in 2020

Knights exceed expectations in 2020

Frederica Academy wasn’t supposed to be in Macon on Friday night. A year removed from a 4-6 season, the Knights’ 2020 campaign was on life support before the opening kickoff.