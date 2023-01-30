Submitted by Heather Heath
The deadline for submissions for the annual Young Poet Award sponsored by the Eugenia Price/Joyce Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation in association with Golden Isles Arts & Humanities is Feb. 24. This award is to encourage and recognize the literary talents of all public and private high school students in Glynn County.
The Young Poet’s Award allows high school students to express their own creativity through the poetic form. The poems are “blind judged” by poets, writers and educators and the winners receive $250 for first place in each grade level (9-12). Originality, creativity, content and reflection of the theme, “Courage” are the basis of the judges’ decisions and students may submit up to three poems.
For more information and a copy of the guidelines, please contact artsed@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.