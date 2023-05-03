050823_PorchFest2
Submitted by Jason Umfress

The PorchFest Committee, which hosts a free event each fall in downtown Brunswick, recently made donations to local organizations.

The proceeds were collected from merchandise sales.

Signature Squares of Brunswick received $1,500 to put toward its mission.

Planning is already in the works for 2023, with the date being Nov. 12.

During PorchFest, thousands flock to Old Town to enjoy live music on the porches of historic homes, along with drinks, food trucks and fellowship. For details, visit porchfestbwk.com.

Pictured are Angie Young, PorchFest committee member, from left, Jen George, PorchFest committee member; Julie Martin, executive director of Signature Squares; Jason Umfress, PorchFest committee chair; and Ashby Worley, PorchFest committee.

