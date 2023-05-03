050323_risley-PorchFest
Submitted by Jason Umfress

The PorchFest Committee recently made donations from proceeds of merchandise sales to local organizations.

Coastal Georgia Community Action Agency’s Rise Risley project received $1,500 toward its mission of making Brunswick a better place for its citizens.

For details on PorchFest, visit porchfestbwk.com.

Pictured are Ashby Worley, PorchFest committee member, from left, Angie Young, PorchFest committee member; Jason Umfress, PorchFest committee chair; Tres Hamilton, chief executive officer of Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, and Jen George, PorchFest committee.

