The Live Oaks Garden Club is currently hosting its poinsettia sale. They are selling red, white and pink poinsettias online through its website, www.liveoaksgardenclubinc.com. The sale runs through Nov. 19. Payment by credit card or PayPal is accepted. Plants will be ready for pick up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 in the St. Simons Methodist Church rear parking lot, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island.
Live Oaks Garden Club invested more than $120,000 into the community through projects and donations, such as the sale.