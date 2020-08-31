Submitted by Liz DeMato
The Friends of Hofwyl are holding a different version of its annual Plein Air Affair.
The event is held in honor of local painter Albert Fendig. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the painting event was cancelled but they have collected paintings from previous years. The result is a mix of painting mediums that will be on display at St. Simons Welcome Center, 529 Beachview Dr. The center is open rom 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The paintings are on display throughout August. They are available for purchase.