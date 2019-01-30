Submitted by Heather Heath
The Eugenia Price/Joyce Blackburn Foundation in association with Golden Isles Arts & Humanities presented the 20th Annual Young Playwrights Awards at a Showcase on Jan. 24.
The Young Playwright’s Award was developed to encourage and recognize the literary talents of all public and private middle grade students in Glynn County. First place and $500 was awarded to Tess Redden for her play “Smiting Management;” second place and $300 to Annie Burdell for her play “Extra! Extra! Read All About It;” and third place and $200 to Caitlin Tigani for her play, “God of Africa.” Students in the Brunswick High School drama program gave a staged reading of each play under the direction of their coach Lucy Bryson.
In addition to writing the plays, the winners also spent time receiving critiques of their scripts and re-writing as needed. All the plays were “blind-judged” with the names of the student and their schools removed to assure that the student’s work was judged solely on creativity and content.
Pictured are Tess Redden, from left, Annie Burdell and Caitlin Tigani.