Submitted by Anna Downey
The Pirates of the Spanish Main recently “raided” the Coastal Georgia Honor Flight 2022 at the Southeast Georgia Health System. “Raids” are ways that the students welcome dignitaries to the area by entering a meeting, conference or gathering without the dignitary being aware.
The captain then reads a personalized scroll of welcoming them to the Golden Isles. The Pirates then give the dignitary their personalized scroll as a keepsake.
The Honor Flight organization reached out to the Pirates for them to raid the veterans.
To learn more about the Pirates or to have them raid an organization visiting the Golden Isles, email pxsxm1931@gmail.com.
Pictured on the front row are Kat Cranz, from left, Merritt Hornbuckle, Sophie Hidalgo (captain) and Julianna Boyer. On the middle row are Kyndal Wilson, from left, Ava Ellison, Mary Whitney Long, Miranda Goodman, Charlotte Truett, Mattie Dell Anderson and Emily Mosher. On the back are Karley Neundorfer, from left, Rylee Martin, Milly Verduzco, Macie Manser, Ari Stephen and Matti Neal.