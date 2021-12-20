Submitted by Riley Dunn
Members of the Pirates of the Spanish Main recently helped to share an initiative designed to raise awareness of lung cancer — the White Ribbon Project. Group members plan to visit hospitals to hand-deliver white ribbons to those impacted by lung cancer. The main goal of the initiative is to promote change in the perception of lung cancer. A local lung cancer survivor, Samantha Mixon, brought the project to the Pirates’ attention.
“I just cannot thank the Home Depot for sponsoring the White Ribbon project. And I also cannot thank the carpenters, sponsors and Pirates of the Spanish Main for helping to start the White Ribbon Project here in our community. Lung cancer is the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States. You only have to have lungs to get lung cancer,” Mixon said.
Pictured are members of the Pirates of the Spanish Main with their white ribbons.