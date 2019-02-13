Pinova donates to United Way

Pinova employees recently contributed $5,602 to the 2018-2019 United Way of Coastal Georgia campaign, and Pinova matched and increased these pledges with a $10,000 donation bringing the total contributed by Pinova and it’s employees to $15,602. According to Donna Leggett, United Way of Coastal Goergia Director of Development and Marketing, ‘These funds will strengthen our community as the United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Glynn and McIntosh counties.’ Pictured is United Way of Coastal Georgia and CEO Virginia Brown, from left, Pinova Purchasing Director Jerry Butler, Vice President of Operations Molly Matthews, Human Resources Manager Pam Brown, United Way Ambassador Randall Morris, and Pinova Marketing and Communications Specialist Patti Downs.