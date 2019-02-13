Pinova donates to United Way

Pinova employees recently contributed $5,602 to the 2018-2019 United Way of Coastal Georgia campaign. Pinova matched and increased these pledges with a $10,000 donation bringing the total contributed by Pinova and its employees to $15,602. The funds will be used for health, education and financial assistance for those in need in the community.
Pictured are United Way of Coastal Georgia and CEO Virginia Brown, from left, Pinova purchasing director Jerry Butler, vice president of operations Molly Matthews, human resources manager Pam Brown, United Way ambassador Randall Morris, and Pinova marketing and communications specialist Patti Downs.