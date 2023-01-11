Submitted by Lori Hull
The Georgia District Pilots of Pilot International held their 2022 fall council at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island. This year’s special project was fleece lap blankets for Gracemore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brunswick. Pilot members from all over Georgia gathered to make the blankets.
Pictured are members of the Pilot Club of Brunswick presenting the blankets to the Gracemore facility.
They are Brunswick club president Diane Hughes, from left; Georgia district governor and Pilot Club of Brunswick member Durrett Moerman; Edwina Gill; Rayelene Grynkewich, Brunswick club president elect; Mary Rocha; and Lori Hull.