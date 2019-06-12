Submitted by Lori Hull
At a recent meeting of the Pilot Club of Brunswick, the girls 10 and under softball team, sponsored by the club, was honored. Team members and coaches shared their experiences with the club members over a meal at the Sunrise Diner. Pictured are attendees, on the front row, Madison Rogers, from left, Ansleigh Lott, Hayden Walker, Piper Toler, Alana Nelson and Savannah Hennecke. On the middle row are Pilot Club Member Charlotte Rocha, Sophie O’Banion, Evie Joy Jump, Brooklyn Jones, Rylie Beerman and Emma Walden. On the back row are coaches Jeremy Hennecke, Alexis Jones, Rebecca Walden and Robbie Jump.