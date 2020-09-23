081020_pilot

Submitted by Lori Hull

The Pilot Club of Brunswick recently installed officers for the 2020-2021 year. The Pilot’s mission is to serve by furthering Pilot International’s humanitarian efforts through charitable, educational and research programs in communities throughout the world.

Locally, the Pilot Club of Brunswick chartered in April 1946 and funds a scholarship for a variety of causes. Those include the College of Coastal Georgia, Glynn County Recreation softball/baseball team, Glynn Academy Terror Buddies, Glynn County Youth Symphony, Georgia Artists with Disabilities and caregivers, and Brunswick-Glynn County Library’s Summer Reading Programs. For additional information about the club or membership contact president Lori Hull at 770-881-2366 or through the Facebook at the Pilot Club of Brunswick.

Pictured are Donna Dukes, director, from left; Diane Hughes, president-elect; Lori Hull, president; Raylene Grynkewich, secretary; Charlotte Rocha, treasurer; and Mary Rocha, director.

