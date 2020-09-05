Submitted by Teddie Martin
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold the Pam Grace Memorial Concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 in its sanctuary. Duo Beaux Arts, an internationally renowned husband and wife concert pianists, Dr. Catherine Lan and Steinway artist Tao Lin, will perform four selections ranging from Baroque to contemporary music.
Social distancing will be observed and masks will be mandatory. There will be overflow seating in the fellowship hall where the concert will be broadcast via FM 91.5. In addition, concert-goers will be able to enjoy the music from their vehicles in the parking lot on FM 91.5.
The concert is free, but private donations will be gladly received by the artists.