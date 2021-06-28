Submitted by Richard Knight
In preparation for the Big Photo Show, several new members of the Coastal Photographers’ Guild (CPG) attended a zoom and YouTube meeting led by CPG member Jim Squires.
The Big Photo Show will open June 29 at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, with viewings from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. A virtual viewing will be available at coastalphotographersguild.com and on the group’s Facebook page. Pictured are some guild members at a recent meeting.