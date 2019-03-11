Abigail Elise Doxey, daughter of Catherine M. Doxey and granddaughter of Dr. Hubert and Gail Manning, all of St. Simons Island, recently graduated from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business in Athens. Doxey earned a degree in risk management and accepted a position with USI Insurance in Charlotte.
• • •
Georgia Southern civil engineering graduate student Mariah Peart of Brunswick has been selected by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) as one of 10 New Faces Of Civil Engineering for 2019 — Professional Edition. Engineering professor Gustavo Maldonado, Ph.D., said it’s the first time a Georgia Southern student has received this recognition.
• • •
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,300 students on the Fall 2018 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local honorees include:
From Brunswick: Sasha Acevedo Davila, Allison Altman, Wendy Armani, Emily Bischoff, Nilda Borup, Cassie Cain, Morgan Cammack,Landon Clayton, Eli Crenshaw, Avery Dahl, Rebecca Davis, Lindsey Hipchen, Ma’kayla Hulett, Nikolas Lawrence, John Lilliston, Dylan McCloud, Hannah Lynch, Mitchell Nouse, Evan Palmer, Emma Parmenter, Rachel Peeples, Victoria Ramirez, Vanessa Ramirez, Mackenzie Strickland, Courtney Tippins, Maggy Wainright, Justin Wilder and Jessica Wertz.
From St. Simons Island: Kendall Copelan, Zoe Defoe, Elizabeth Hartley, Katherine Houser, Keisha Lockhart,Tyler Nelson, Troy Purvis, Daniel Smith and Knox Theus.
From Darien: Niataya Palmer, Maureen Quinn and Mykeria Williams.
From St. Marys: Dylan Chapman, Bruce Crosby, Elizabeth Dimsdale, Jaida Fuller, Noah Keeth, Alex Kolgaklis, Ian Maxwell, Stefani Moyer, Bradlie Nabours and Austin Wildes.
From Kingsland: Nigel Cobb, Aimee David, Gabrielle Fitzpatric, Charles Gerick, Derek Halder, Jevante Thompson, Raven Ulieme, Ansley Whitetree, Ryan Wren, and Mary Smith.
From Woodbine: Tara Ashcraft, David Daniels, Erin Donaldson, Jacob Fisette and Ayanna Lowe.
From Hortense: Troy Askew.
From Nahunta: Danielle Cohen, Caitlyn Morgan, Nicholas Rehberg and MaKalie Santiago.
From Townsend: Cassie Hale, Brantley Hopkin and Lori Mciver.
From White Oak: Taylor Coffel.
From Waynesville: Kameran Land.
• • •
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Alec O. Smith graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. He is a 2012 graduate of Glynn Academy.