Stephan Young graduated from the University of West Georgia, becoming the first Correll Scholar to do so in the program’s history. Founded in 2015 by A.D “Pete” and Ada Lee Correll, the Correll Scholars Program provides scholarships to talented Glynn County high school graduates who are members of the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center and are pursuing a post-secondary degree through one of Georgia’s public academic or technical colleges. The scholarship is managed by the Coastal Georgia Foundation. Young is also a graduate of Glynn Academy.
• • •
Kendall Mallory of St. Marys was named to the president’s list of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Students named to the list are enrolled full-time and maintain a 4.0 grade point average throughout the year.
• • •
Olivia Dixon, daughter of Bruce and Pamela Dixon of St. Simons Island, graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., on May 5. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the College of Visual & Performing Arts with a major in music performance.