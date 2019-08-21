Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Heather Heath and Allison Jackson, representatives of the Penguin Project, recently presented a program to Rotary of the Golden Isles.
The program pairs individuals who have special needs with mentors to be singers, actors and dancers in Broadway style musicals. Heath is the executive director of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, which hosts the program. Jackson’s son has participated in the project for multiple years.
If interested in supporting the Penguin Project or to volunteer or attend further performances, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Pictured are club president Jay Torbert, from left, Allison Jackson, Heather Heath and Rotarian Sherri Pruitt.