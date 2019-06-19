Submitted by Steven Floyd
Exchange Club speaker and member, Chris Thorpe, shared a presentation about his trip to Nairobi, Kenya. On March 7, Chris departed with co-workers from other locations in the Southeast for an impact trip with Care for AIDS.
Care for AIDS is an organization driven to reduce the number of children becoming orphans. Their mission is to reach, empower, educate, mentor and minister to adult men and women stricken with HIV. Participants in the program commit to a nine month program that focuses on the participants’ transformation spiritually, emotionally, physically, economically and socially.
For more information, visit careforaids.org
Pictured are Mike Lynch, vice-president, from left; Chris Thorpe, past-president and Kevin Higgins, president.