Submitted by Liz DeMato

Approximately 50 classic cars from all over southeast Georgia recently vied for the championship of the 8th Year of Ophelia’s Classic Car Challenge at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation.

The challenge showcased the ongoing preservation effort by the Friends of Hofwyl and others to maintain Ophelia’s 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass. Several individuals and groups contributed to the effort, including Friends of Coastal Georgia History, Friends of Hofwyl, Richard Carrasquillo (Tin Lizzies), Bill Hill, Freddy Merritt and Ralph Babb.

Pictured are Doug Bean of the Classic Coastal Cruisers, first place winner, from left; Reggie Griner, second place; Dan Duffay, third place; and Emried Griner. The People’s Choice winner was Barb Shollenberger. Not pictured was Most Original winner Paul Zettek.

