Submitted by Vanette McKinney
The newly-formed Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group recently met with a large audience of attendees. The group’s mission is to provide support, resources, community and a voice for those with Parkinson’s Disease, their caregivers and family, in Glynn County and surrounding communities.
For more information, visit Glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.
Pictured are steering committee members Caroline Soper, from left, and Kathryn Wiesmann, Tilman Blakely and Vanette McKinney and Mike McKinney,