022122_parkinson
Buy Now

Submitted by Vanette McKinney

The newly-formed Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group recently met with a large audience of attendees. The group’s mission is to provide support, resources, community and a voice for those with Parkinson’s Disease, their caregivers and family, in Glynn County and surrounding communities.

For more information, visit Glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.

Pictured are steering committee members Caroline Soper, from left, and Kathryn Wiesmann, Tilman Blakely and Vanette McKinney and Mike McKinney,

More from this section

A taste of Vegas in your own backyard

A taste of Vegas in your own backyard

Date nights are special, and girls’ (or guys’) nights out can be a lot of fun, but sometimes it seems as if even the most special occasions become routine.

Coastal Pines expansion missing from budget

Coastal Pines expansion missing from budget

A group of business leaders and elected officials will visit the state capital next week with the expansion of the Coastal Pines Technical College in Brunswick as their No. 1 priority.