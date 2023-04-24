Submitted by Annie Long
The Parkinson’s Foundation recently hosted Nutrition in Parkinson’s at Sea Palms Resort on St. Simons Island.
During the program, attendees learned about foods that may help ease Parkinson’s Disease symptoms and support brain health in addition to understanding how some foods can affect the way Parkinson’s medications work. The featured speakers were Matt Beke, MS, RDN, LDN, Clinical Dietician at Fixel Center for Neurological Diseases at UF Health and Christine Cooper, MD, Movement Disorder Specialist at MUSC Health. Local experts from the Southeast Georgia Health System, including Romaine Hanson, MS, RD and Royce Laidler, M.A., CCC/SLP, also shared.
For more information on Parkinson’s disease, visit parkinson.org or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (473-4636). For more information about the Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.
The group is pictured during the event.