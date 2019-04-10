The Parker Companies recently made a contribution to the general fund at Needwood Middle School.
Parker’s contributes one penny from every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to local schools.
Patrick Parker, president of the Parker Companies, said the money is pooled from sales at 11 different Parker’s locations in southeast Georgia.
Pictured are Patrick Parker, left, presenting a check representing proceeds from his company’s School Rewards Program to Marlowe Hinson, principal at Needwood Middle School.