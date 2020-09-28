Submitted by Becky Newsome
In support of local schools, the Parker Co. has made a contribution to the general fund at Golden Isles Elementary School. Parker’s contributes one penny from every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to local schools.
Patrick Parker, president of the Parker Co., said the money is pooled from sales at 11 different Parker’s locations in southeast Georgia. Customers who have a PumpPerks Card from Parker’s can nominate their favorite school when they enroll online for the discount gas program.
Tracy Reyna, principal at Golden Isles Elementary School, says the discretionary funds from Parker’s will be used for non-funded items that benefit students and teachers.
Pictured are Tracy Reyna, principal at Golden Isles Elementary School, left, and Patrick Parker, who presents a check representing proceeds from his company’s School Rewards Program.