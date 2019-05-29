052219_Parker-NFIB
Buy Now

Submitted by Becky Newsome

Patrick Parker, president of The Parker Companies, recently joined business owners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to meet with government officials including Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Sen. David Perdue. The event, sponsored in part by the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores and the NFIB, provided a forum for issues affecting independent business owners from around the state. Patrick visited the Falcons’ locker room and enjoyed a tour of the stadium. Pictured are Kemp, left, and Parker.

More from this section

Family given flag of remembrance

Family given flag of remembrance

Family and friends recently gathered at the home of Jim Holland to witness the presentation of the Honor and Remember Flag to the Holland family in memory of their son and brother, Spc. Christopher J. Holland. The flag was presented by members of the State of Georgia Chapter of Honor and Rem…