Submitted by Becky Newsome
Patrick Parker, president of The Parker Companies, recently joined business owners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to meet with government officials including Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Sen. David Perdue. The event, sponsored in part by the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores and the NFIB, provided a forum for issues affecting independent business owners from around the state. Patrick visited the Falcons’ locker room and enjoyed a tour of the stadium. Pictured are Kemp, left, and Parker.