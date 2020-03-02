030220_litter

For the 10th consecutive year, UGA Marine Extension Service and Georgia Sea Grant staff assisted Keep Golden Isles Beautiful in completion of the Glynn County Community Litter Index. A Keep America Beautiful litter measurement tool, the Index enables KAB affiliates to utilize trained scorers in assessing the visual impact litter has on their communities. The results allow affiliates to quickly and reliably assess the litter situation in their communities with the aim of achieving long-term sustainable results. The Litter Index data helps determine the types of litter prevention and community improvement programs to implement locally. Glynn County’s Community Litter Index results are utilized by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, Keep America Beautiful, Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, Glynn County government and the City of Brunswick.

Pictured are Georgia Sea Grant/UGA Marine Extension Service’s Trey Cooper, from left, Jessica Brown and Lisa Gentit.

Program honors descendants

Organizations partner to fight litter

Garden club holds monthly meeting

