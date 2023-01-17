Submitted by Michele Hutchins
Okefenoke REMC employees delivered gifts for 19 children along with gifts dropped off from other community members. From newborns to teens, OREMC employees purchased a combination of necessities, clothes, educational toys, games and electronics on each child’s wish list, hoping to spread comfort and joy to children in need this Christmas season.
Pictured are OREMC employees Dewayne Johns, from left; general manager John Middleton; Jennifer Shuman; Kimi Harris; Cheryl Carver; Kaylen Gill; Michele Hutchins; Kayla McKinnon, Kimberly Flowers, Nancy White, Elizabeth Hughes, Carrie Kent and Connor Selph.