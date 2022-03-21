Submitted by Michele Hutchins
The Okefenoke REMC Foundation recently named 12 organization as grant recipients for the first quarter of 2022. A total of $52,987 has been awarded and includes four organizations in Glynn County.
One of those was Forward Brunswick Inc., which received $5,000. The organization supports the development of a MathTalk Trail to foster math literacy.
Pictured are Kelly Hnatt of the Norwich Revitalization Task Force, from left; Geri Mullis, Brunswick-Glynn County Library director; and Erin Granados, Forward Brunswick executive director, and OREMC foundation trustee Shallen Crum.