032122_Forward Brunswick.OREMC Foundation lores
Buy Now

Submitted by Michele Hutchins

The Okefenoke REMC Foundation recently named 12 organization as grant recipients for the first quarter of 2022. A total of $52,987 has been awarded and includes four organizations in Glynn County.

One of those was Forward Brunswick Inc., which received $5,000. The organization supports the development of a MathTalk Trail to foster math literacy.

Pictured are Kelly Hnatt of the Norwich Revitalization Task Force, from left; Geri Mullis, Brunswick-Glynn County Library director; and Erin Granados, Forward Brunswick executive director, and OREMC foundation trustee Shallen Crum.

More from this section

Pilots earn license, apprenticeship

Pilots earn license, apprenticeship

Last week, the Brunswick Board of Pilotage Commissioners awarded Gordon Strother Jr. with an upgraded ship’s pilot license and named Charleston native Taylor Hughes the local port’s latest apprentice.