Submitted by Michelle Hutchins
The OREMC Foundation is once again accepting applications for its quarterly grant awards program. All applications must be received by Friday.
Qualified organizations are invited to submit grant applications outlining their project plans and related funding requests. Grant criteria, application and timelines are available on OREMC’s website oremc.com/foundation. The foundation board of trustees will announce grant award winners in November.
The OREMC Foundation is a community development initiative of Okefenoke REMC supporting education, community health and economic development in the six Georgia and two Florida counties the co-op serves. Currently, OREMC unclaimed capital credits are the primary funding source.
Since its inception in August 2021, the OREMC Foundation has awarded over $201,000 to 56 organizations in OREMC’s service area.
For more information about the OREMC Foundation please review the guidelines available at oremc.com/foundation. You can also email questions to foundation@oremc.com or call 800-262-5131 ext. 1103.
Pictured accepting a grant from FaithWorks are Wright Culpepper, executive director, from left; Sabra Slade, Sparrow’s Nest manager; and Charles Molloy, director of development.