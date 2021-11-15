Submitted by Michele Hutchins
The OREMC Golf Tournament recently raised more than $22,000 for Southeast Cancer Unit, in Brantley, Pierce and Wayne counties. Players came from throughout the Coastal region.
Pictured are OREMC General Manager John Middleton, from left, OREMC engineering/staking clerk Kaylan Gill, SECU Volunteers Larry Lee and Linda Henderson, OREMC member communications/marketing coordinator Michele Hutchins, OREMC customer service supervisor Nancy White and OREMC purchasing coordinator Michael Hickox.