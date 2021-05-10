Submitted by Michele Hutchins
Okefenoke REMC recently announced its 2021 OREMC Scholarship winners and the five local students selected as delegates for the OREMC Youth Tour.
This is the 28th year OREMC has awarded scholarships to students residing in one of the eight counties it serves — Glynn, Camden, Brantley, Charlton, Ware and Wayne counties and Baker and Nassau counties in Florida. Ten scholarships of $2,000 each were awarded to students accepted to a college or technical school and based on their autobiographical sketch, academic achievement, extracurricular and community service activities, letters of recommendation and financial need. Their awards bring OREMC’s total scholarships to $268,000.
Local winners were Cecilia Brock of Glynn Academy and Meredith Boswell and Aaron Dino, both of Camden County High School. Rachel Walters and Emily Hutchins were selected as Youth Tour delegates.
Pictured Emily, left, Cecilia.