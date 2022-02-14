021422_students
Submitted by Michele Hutchins

OREMC is accepting applications from high school juniors attending schools in the OREMC service area — Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Ware and Wayne counties in Georgia, and Baker and Nassau counties in Florida — to compete for an all-expenses-paid trip on the 2022 Washington Youth Tour.

For more information about the Youth Tour visit oremc.com/youth-tour or contact OREMC’s Youth Tour Coordinator Dewayne Johns at 800-262-5131, ext. 1143 or via email at youthprograms@oremc.com.

Students are pictured during a previous trip.

