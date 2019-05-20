Order of the Eastern Star donates to SEGHS

Submitted by Laura Young The members of the Order of the Eastern Star District 7 recently donated stuffed bunnies to Southeast Georgia Health System pediatric patients to provide peace and comfort during their stay. Pictured are Jeanette Brison, district worthy matron, from left; Shannon Wainright, R.N., MBA, director of Patient Care Services; Eunice Moore, past matron; Anna Fowler, M.S., CCLS, certified child life specialist; Deborah Francis, past matron; Deborah Johnson, associate matron; and Kerry Beth Griffin, R.N., clinical leader, Patient Care Services.
