051519_order
Buy Now

Submitted by Laura Young The members of the Order of the Eastern Star District 7 recently donated stuffed bunnies to Southeast Georgia Health System pediatric patients to provide peace and comfort during their stay. Pictured are Jeanette Brison, district worthy matron, from left; Shannon Wainright, R.N., MBA, director of Patient Care Services; Eunice Moore, past matron; Anna Fowler, M.S., CCLS, certified child life specialist; Deborah Francis, past matron; Deborah Johnson, associate matron; and Kerry Beth Griffin, R.N., clinical leader, Patient Care Services.

By Laura Young

The members of the Order of the Eastern Star District 7 recently donated stuffed bunnies to Southeast Georgia Health System pediatric patients to provide peace and comfort during their stay. Pictured are Jeanette Brison, district worthy matron, from left; Shannon Wainright, R.N., MBA, director of Patient Care Services; Eunice Moore, past matron; Anna Fowler, M.S., CCLS, certified child life specialist; Deborah Francis, past matron; Deborah Johnson, associate matron; and Kerry Beth Griffin, R.N., clinical leader, Patient Care Services.

More from this section

Order of the Eastern Star donates to SEGHS

Order of the Eastern Star donates to SEGHS

Submitted by Laura Young The members of the Order of the Eastern Star District 7 recently donated stuffed bunnies to Southeast Georgia Health System pediatric patients to provide peace and comfort during their stay. Pictured are Jeanette Brison, district worthy matron, from left; Shannon Wai…