Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Operation Christmas Child. Shoeboxes filled with items for underprivileged children will be collected Nov. 16-23 on the following times/dates:
• From 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 to 18.
• From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20.
• From noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22.
• From 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 23.
Items to be collected include brushes, soap and washcloths, toothbrushes, toys, games, puzzles, books, stuffed animals, jump ropes, balls, flip flops or shoes, pencils and notebook paper, markers and clothing. Candy and toothpaste will not be accepted this year. Other local churches serving as drop-offs include CenterPoint Church in Brunswick, Altamaha Baptist Church in Jesup and First Baptist Church in St. Marys.
For more information, to coordinate a bulk order or to volunteer, email melongssi@gmail.com or call 912-638-4673.