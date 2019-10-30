Submitted by Jane Bozza
Operation Christmas Child national collection week is November 18-25 and Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is again serving as a central drop-off location.
The church will be open for anyone to drop off shoeboxes during the following hours: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 to 20; from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 21 to 22; from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 to 24; and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 25.
There are four additional local churches serving as dropoffs in which shoeboxes may be taken. They are CenterPoint Church in Brunswick, Darien United Methodist Church in Darien, Altamaha Baptist Church in Jesup and First Baptist Church in St. Mary’s.
To volunteer counting shoeboxes and packing cartons during National Collection Week, please call Lord of Life at 912-638-4673.
Troop 204, chartered with the Brunswick First United Methodist Church, assisted with Operation Christmas Child at Lord of Life Lutheran Church.
Pictured are Blake Calloway, from left, ASM Brian Roland, Andrew Goodbread, ASM Sam Singletary, Aiden Singletary, SM Teeple Hill, Timothy Kunda, Ian Doering, TJ Hill, Nathan Roland, ASM Brad Brown, Benji Singletary, Leven Bufkin, ASM Reese Brown, Brennan Wood, ASM Kip Goodbread, ASM Jon Wood.