Submitted by Kathryn Schiliro
Operation Bed Spread and the First United Methodist Church in Brunswick’s environmental task force will hold a technology drive. Collections will take place over the next month at the church, located at 1400 Norwich Street in downtown Brunswick.
The first collection date will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Laptops must be from 2009 or later and have a working screen, keyboard, and charger, but the computer’s software doesn’t have to work. A hard drive isn’t necessary, information stored on donated laptops’ hard drives will be wiped according to industry standards. Donors are welcome to remove their hard drives.
If you have questions, contact Alexandria Tipton at alexandria@fumcbrunswick.com.