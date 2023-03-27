032023_OREMC STAR Foundation
Buy Now

Submitted by Michelle Hutchins

The Okefenoke REMC Foundation recently awarded grants totaling more than $42,000 were awarded to 14 organizations in the first quarter of 2023, including three in Glynn County.

The STAR Foundation of Coastal Georgia, Brunswick was awarded a $2,500 grant to support their new Teen Lunch & Learn Series that will educate and empower students with skills and coaching for employment readiness. The program is expected to reach 75 teens ages 14-17.

Pictured are OREMC Foundation Trustee Shallen Crum, left, presenting the grant to executive director Dr. Markisha Butler of the STAR Foundation.

The next grant application deadline is April 7. Applications and information are available online at oremc.com/foundation.

More from this section

Frederica holds Field Day

Frederica holds Field Day

Students from kindergartners to upper school students participated in a field day Friday at Frederica Academy. There was more to it than competition, however, as the lower school students took time to jump and spring around in a bounce house. Students got out of school early Friday with ever…