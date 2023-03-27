Submitted by Michelle Hutchins
The Okefenoke REMC Foundation recently awarded grants totaling more than $42,000 were awarded to 14 organizations in the first quarter of 2023, including three in Glynn County.
The STAR Foundation of Coastal Georgia, Brunswick was awarded a $2,500 grant to support their new Teen Lunch & Learn Series that will educate and empower students with skills and coaching for employment readiness. The program is expected to reach 75 teens ages 14-17.
Pictured are OREMC Foundation Trustee Shallen Crum, left, presenting the grant to executive director Dr. Markisha Butler of the STAR Foundation.
The next grant application deadline is April 7. Applications and information are available online at oremc.com/foundation.