The Okefenoke REMC Foundation recently awarded grants totaling more than $42,000 were awarded to 14 organizations in the first quarter of 2023, including three in Glynn County.
One of the recipients was Foster Love Ministries of Brunswick. It was granted $2,500 to further enable the on-staff family advocate to provide foster home emotional and developmental support services, as well as training in trauma informed care for abused and neglected children.
The next grant application deadline is April 7. Applications and information are available online at oremc.com/foundation. Marci Bourland, executive director of Foster Love Ministries is pictured left receiving the grant from OREMC Foundation trustee Shallen Crum.