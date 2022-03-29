Submitted by Michele Hutchins
The Okefenoke REMC Foundation recently named 12 organization as grant recipients for the first quarter of 2022. A total of $52,987 has been awarded and includes four organizations in Glynn County.
One of those was the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber Foundation, which received $5,000.
Pictured are Danielle Lewis, foundation administrator and chamber, chief operating officer, from left; Robert Miller, foundation board member; Myrick Stubbs, foundation board member and education and workforce development chamber chair; Michael Sherneck, chair of the Chamber of Commerce board of directors; and Ralph Staffins III, president and CEO of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.