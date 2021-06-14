Submitted by Meredith Magnus

Kiera Johnson, a fifth grader at Oglethorpe Elementary on St. Simons Island, was recently awarded the Youth Citizenship Award by the Ft. Frederica Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

