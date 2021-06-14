Submitted by Meredith Magnus
Kiera Johnson, a fifth grader at Oglethorpe Elementary on St. Simons Island, was recently awarded the Youth Citizenship Award by the Ft. Frederica Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The first thing everyone is taught to do prior to doing any physical activity is to stretch, because it will help prevent injuries and improve circulation. Stretching provides a wide range of benefits, including improving posture and increasing range of motion.
New executive director joins Hospice of the Golden Isles
The Tiffany window in Jekyll Island’s Faith Chapel is the compilation of thousands of tiny artistic choices from numerous creative minds.
The VB 10,000 steered clear of its cutting position astride the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound on Saturday morning, pausing for maintenance work on the massive 255-foot-tall crane vessel, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
For a businessman with the right acumen, soggy wood pellets are simply sawdust waiting to happen.