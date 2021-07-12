07.12.21_Parade

Submitted by Patricia Porto

Over 50 decorated golf carts were entered in Oak Grove Island’s Fourth of July parade. The winners of the decoration contest were Jerry House and his family with an airplane-themed golf cart.

