Submitted by Patricia Porto
Over 50 decorated golf carts were entered in Oak Grove Island’s Fourth of July parade. The winners of the decoration contest were Jerry House and his family with an airplane-themed golf cart.
Sweet musical sounds returned last week to the halls of the Lakeside Village residence hall during the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra’s summer camp.
A senior at College of Coastal Georgia recently earned the title of Grand Champion of the 2021 Best-Strategy Invitational, hosted by GLO-BUS, a global strategic management simulation.
MARS has a new address: 615 Bay St. in Brunswick.
After her two children alerted their mom to a fire Thursday night, a woman who has made it her career to serve and protect the public now finds herself in need of assistance from the community.
ST. MARYS — A tornado struck downtown St. Marys Wednesday, damaging more than two dozen homes before its path took it across Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, where it caused extensive damage to an RV park and other structures.