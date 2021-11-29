112921_golfcheck
Buy Now

Submitted by Jerry House

Oak Grove Island Couples Golf Association held its 2021 Couples Golf for the Children Tournament at the Heritage Oaks Golf Club in support of Morningstar Children and Family Services. This has been an outstanding year of support, despite the issues created by Covid 19. OGI Couples Golf has held the tournament since 2006, benefitting Morningstar from 2017 and participation and sponsorship has grown each year.

Pictured on the front row are Carol Lester; from left; Beth Vanderbeck, CEO Morningstar CFS; Susan House; Jerry House; and Steve Dawson, owner Heritage Oaks Golf Club.

On the second row are Don Lester, from left; Bubba Clark, golf pro Heritage Oaks Golf Club; Jim Smith; Lillie Smith; Sallie Sampson; and Renee Vanderwerken.

More from this section

Oaks on the River Luxury Boutique Resort:

Oaks on the River Luxury Boutique Resort:

The picturesque Darien waterfront is bustling with new construction. Real estate developer Art Lucas, of Lucas Properties, saw an opportunity five or so years ago, and together with the McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority, put together a planned development package for the city’…

New option for physical therapy now available

New option for physical therapy now available

People in need of physical therapy have a new option in the Golden Isles. CORA Physical Therapy has recently opened its newest location in the Village at Glynn Place, which also is home to Publix. An outpatient physical therapy clinic, CORA has been in business since 1998.

+4
Norwich Street business feeds homeless

Norwich Street business feeds homeless

While perhaps the most high-profile court case in Glynn County history was resolved mere blocks away, volunteers at Russell’s Sports Bar made their own impact on the community.