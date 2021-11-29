Submitted by Jerry House
Oak Grove Island Couples Golf Association held its 2021 Couples Golf for the Children Tournament at the Heritage Oaks Golf Club in support of Morningstar Children and Family Services. This has been an outstanding year of support, despite the issues created by Covid 19. OGI Couples Golf has held the tournament since 2006, benefitting Morningstar from 2017 and participation and sponsorship has grown each year.
Pictured on the front row are Carol Lester; from left; Beth Vanderbeck, CEO Morningstar CFS; Susan House; Jerry House; and Steve Dawson, owner Heritage Oaks Golf Club.
On the second row are Don Lester, from left; Bubba Clark, golf pro Heritage Oaks Golf Club; Jim Smith; Lillie Smith; Sallie Sampson; and Renee Vanderwerken.