Submitted by Jerry House
The Oak Grove Island Couples Golf Association recently held its annual Golf for the Children tournament and auction at the Heritage Oaks Golf Club on Oak Grove Island. This was the 13th tournament and auction, and it raised $22,000 for Morningstar Children and Family Services. Through the last three tournaments OGI Couples Golf has raised over $55,000 for Morningstar CFS. The first 10 tournaments and auctions raised over $130,000 for the American Cancer Society.
The next tournament and auction will be held on Sept. 26, 2020, at Heritage Oaks Golf Club.
Pictured on the front row are Jerry and Sue House, tournament and auction chairmen, from left; Beth VanDerbeck, CEO Morningstar CFS; Dorothy Mears, OGI Couples Golf Treasurer; Lisa Johnson, director of development Morningstar CFS; Carol Lester, OGI Couples Golf.
On the back row are from left: Chris Mears, OGI; Bubba Clark, head golf pro Heritage Oaks Golf Club; Ron Cafferty, OGI; Steve Dawson, Owner Heritage Oaks Golf Club; and Jim and Lillie Smith, OGI.